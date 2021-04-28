Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. Research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

