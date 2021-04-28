Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $103.78.

