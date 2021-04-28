Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTR opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

