Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RNST traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. 235,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,101. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. Renasant has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $46.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

