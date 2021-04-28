Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.06 million, a P/E ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.23.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

