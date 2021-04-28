Republic Services (RSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Republic Services to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Republic Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RSG opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.74. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

