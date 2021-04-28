Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bally’s Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bally’s in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

NYSE:BALY opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -138.60 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,011,000.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

