Research Analysts Set Expectations for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$2.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.47. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The stock has a market cap of C$847.30 million and a PE ratio of 36.05.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$131.38 million for the quarter.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.