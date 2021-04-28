Research Analysts Set Expectations for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $894.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

