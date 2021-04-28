Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Short Interest Down 92.3% in April

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Response Genetics stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 17,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,732. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Response Genetics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

Response Genetics Company Profile

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

