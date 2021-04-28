Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

