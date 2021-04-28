Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.94 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

WRB opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.79.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

