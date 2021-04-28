Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

NASDAQ GO opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,247.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,992 shares of company stock worth $15,531,472 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

