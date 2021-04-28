Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

