Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 957 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $229.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $116.46 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.40.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

