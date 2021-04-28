Revolution Populi Price Hits $0.0244 on Top Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 77.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 134.4% against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $29.34 million and $2.17 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00828258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.01 or 0.07739146 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

