Richards Packaging Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

RPI.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$68.40. 4,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$43.79 and a 1-year high of C$86.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$768.13 million and a PE ratio of 15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28.

In other news, insider Richards Packaging Income Fund purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,500.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

