Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.11

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rio DeFi

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

