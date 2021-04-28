Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ (RBA) Mixed Rating Reaffirmed at OTR Global

OTR Global reiterated their mixed rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

