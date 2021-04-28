RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 221.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 78,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $307,581.12. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 338,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $555,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

