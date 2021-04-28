Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up approximately 2.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

NYSE:TFX traded up $6.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,938. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $447.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.70 and a 200-day moving average of $392.28.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

