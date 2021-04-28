Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,672,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 106,177 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. 3,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,599. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

