Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,048 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.30% of Fortinet worth $89,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $201.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.76 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

