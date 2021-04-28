Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $307.70 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79,918 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $307,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $328.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

