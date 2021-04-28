Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $77.89 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Cadence Design Systems worth $77,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

