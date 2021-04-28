Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $73,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Analog Devices by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

