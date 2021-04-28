Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Robert Half International traded as high as $89.54 and last traded at $89.49, with a volume of 1744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.94.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RHI. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

