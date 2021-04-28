Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

DSEY opened at $17.49 on Monday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

