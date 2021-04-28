Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 5th (OTCMKTS:DBDRU)

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 5th. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 6th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS DBDRU opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $22,651,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,360,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000.

About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

