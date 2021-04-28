Rosenbaum Jay D. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 3.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.14. 31,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

