Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.24. 140,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average is $231.45. The firm has a market cap of $218.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,516.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.