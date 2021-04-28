Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 5,590 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 0.6% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amphenol by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in Amphenol by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

