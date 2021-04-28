Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Cormark

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$3.30 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROXG. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective (up from C$2.40) on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.49.

Shares of TSE ROXG opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Roxgold has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$787.05 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

