Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $53.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,992. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.