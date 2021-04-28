Royal Bank of Canada Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $117.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.56.

NTRS stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,469 shares of company stock worth $3,300,815 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after buying an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

