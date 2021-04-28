Royal Bank of Canada Raises PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $65.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.09). PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

