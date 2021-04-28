Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives $78.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.93.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 50,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.