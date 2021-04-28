Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.93 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $1.28 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00271573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.13 or 0.01034160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.74 or 0.00727643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,772.86 or 0.99702238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

