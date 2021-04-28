Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT Raised to $24.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $24.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 over the last 90 days. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after acquiring an additional 436,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 278,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,393,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.