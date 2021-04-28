RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%. Equities research analysts expect that RumbleON will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 86.9% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in RumbleON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

