Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) PT Raised to $49.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $50.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

