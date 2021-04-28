RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $1.9081 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.39%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

