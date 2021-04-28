S.Finance Price Down 25.3% Over Last Week (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001591 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. S.Finance has a total market cap of $73,420.87 and approximately $341,194.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00065759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.83 or 0.00871506 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00064623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00096896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.25 or 0.07992090 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx.

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

