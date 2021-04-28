Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) versus CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Critical Comparison

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 0.98 $4.08 million $3.83 1.61 Sabra Health Care REIT $661.74 million 5.77 $69.00 million $1.86 9.74

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabra Health Care REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 6 3 0 2.33

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus target price of $17.09, suggesting a potential downside of 5.63%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust N/A -197.41% -68.57% Sabra Health Care REIT 23.42% 4.15% 2.33%

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 42,378 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,056 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

