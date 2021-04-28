SakeToken (SAKE) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $28.90 million and approximately $956,776.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.47 or 0.00848659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00096266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.15 or 0.08213353 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 128,344,292 coins and its circulating supply is 80,914,186 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

