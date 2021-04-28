San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a market cap of $218.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

