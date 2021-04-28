San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.78.

