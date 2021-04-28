San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

