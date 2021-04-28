San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

ProShares UltraShort Gold stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

