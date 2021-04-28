San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases Shares of 120,390 ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned 0.30% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000.

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $22.56.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

